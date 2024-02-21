Bancor Reaches Market Cap of $100.75 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001350 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,540.58 or 0.99930656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009173 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00163071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,055,110 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,543,342.00289848 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.77181901 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $8,970,849.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

