Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,468,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

