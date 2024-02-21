Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2671 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Barclays stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 19,817,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

