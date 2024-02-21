Beldex Price Hits $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $262.18 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.19 or 0.05704683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,400,046 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,340,046 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

