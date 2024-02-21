Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001300 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

