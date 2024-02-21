BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $482.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

