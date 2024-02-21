Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 208.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 173,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

