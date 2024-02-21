Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

