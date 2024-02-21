Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises 6.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 3.78% of BOX worth $131,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,020. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

