Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,602,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

