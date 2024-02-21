Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 91.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.