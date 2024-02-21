Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 91.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.