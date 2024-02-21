Cardano (ADA) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.71 billion and approximately $550.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.04 or 0.05689684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00071487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,642,477,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,461,580,688 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

