CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $7.14 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $644.66 million and approximately $274,297.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $7.14 or 0.00013893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00014852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,439.32 or 1.00023629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009173 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00164146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007492 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.2627927 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $342,782.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

