Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $488.09 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $488.09 million and $22.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,398,027,132 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,185,787 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,395,803,300 with 11,809,067,216 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03798692 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $8,714,234.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

