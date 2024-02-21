Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.60

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.60 and traded as high as C$54.22. Celestica shares last traded at C$53.33, with a volume of 524,599 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.67.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.9468892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02. In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total value of C$13,040,415.50. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02. Insiders sold 476,810 shares of company stock valued at $22,352,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.