Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.04

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.04 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($2.03). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 564,627 shares traded.

Ceres Power Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.19 million, a PE ratio of -630.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($56,808.11). In other news, insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($35,254.99). Also, insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,808.11). Insiders own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

