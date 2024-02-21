Charles W. Allen Sells 50,000 Shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS remained flat at $1.65 on Wednesday. 50,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72. BTCS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Get BTCS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.