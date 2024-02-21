Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.330-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

