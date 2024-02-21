Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

CPK traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 128,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.