Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. 128,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

