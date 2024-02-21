Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 1,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $32.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

