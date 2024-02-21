Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.