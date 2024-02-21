Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,247,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 243,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,326,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,132,000 after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.93. 1,192,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,670. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.66.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.