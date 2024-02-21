Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Reduces Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 0.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 1,196,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

