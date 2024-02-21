Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 132 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD cut its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises about 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

