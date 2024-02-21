Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 468 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,090. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.