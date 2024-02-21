Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 468 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Price Performance
Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,090. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
