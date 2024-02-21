Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.49

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 2616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

