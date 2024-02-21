Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as high as C$1.21. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 27,100 shares.

Colabor Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15.

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.