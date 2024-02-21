Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $870.92 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $870.92 million and $45.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,972,815,159 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,828,127 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,972,557,180.95 with 3,747,557,168.24 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24072683 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $80,158,398.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

