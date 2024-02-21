Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.4 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.080-5.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 169,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,188. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1,763.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

