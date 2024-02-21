Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.4 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.080-5.310 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1,763.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consensus Cloud Solutions
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.