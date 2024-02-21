Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $187.42 million and $50.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

