Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.25

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.25 and last traded at $239.15, with a volume of 164178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

