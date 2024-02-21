CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is EAM Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. CymaBay Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,222. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

