Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 9th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 37.4% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 24.5% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 115,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Danaher by 18.1% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

