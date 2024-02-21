Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $156,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $252.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

