Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

DK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 1,099,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,500. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Delek US by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after buying an additional 182,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 870,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 251,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

