DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Shares Down 17.5%

Shares of DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) dropped 17.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

DeNA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

