Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $35.74 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $8,284.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,515.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00508407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00132479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00239654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00146641 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.