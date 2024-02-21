Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.05. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30,100 shares traded.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

