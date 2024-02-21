DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $154.58 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 9% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $154.58 million and $4.50 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,644.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.35 or 0.00509936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00133238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00237885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026162 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,841,075,175 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

