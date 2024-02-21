DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.