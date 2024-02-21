DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.1 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 2,345,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

