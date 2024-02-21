DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.24 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.40.

DOCN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 2,345,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

