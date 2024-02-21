Dymension (DYM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.34 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00013519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $99.34 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 7.13330532 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $94,441,630.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

