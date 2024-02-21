Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 7.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $164,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,752. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

