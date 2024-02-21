Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.30

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $13.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 186,200 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
