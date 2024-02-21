Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.30

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $13.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 186,200 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

