Electroneum Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.18 million and $909,097.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005542 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,016,552 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.