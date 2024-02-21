Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and $1.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,522.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00509074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00133175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00239794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00145971 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,522,452 coins and its circulating supply is 73,523,292 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

