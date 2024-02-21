Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.77 or 0.00050104 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $243.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,427.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00507551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00241918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00146383 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00026015 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,674,681 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

