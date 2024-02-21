Everipedia (IQ) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $97.65 million and $108.39 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 17,678,926,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

